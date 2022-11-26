International Charity Bazar to facilitate vulnerable people

Corporates

TBS Report
26 November, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2022, 07:14 pm

Related News

International Charity Bazar to facilitate vulnerable people

Organisers said that all proceeds from the International Charity Bazar will go to charity

TBS Report
26 November, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2022, 07:14 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Foreign Office Spouses' Association (Fosa), in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has organised daylong International Charity Bazar to facilitate vulnerable people in need of various types of fundamental needs.

Organisers said that all proceeds from the International Charity Bazar will go to charity.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen inaugurated the bazaar at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital on Saturday. Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and some ambassadors were also present there.

Fosa President Fahmida Zebin Shoma said that the income generated from the bazaar will be used for vulnerable people, especially children's education, health, shelter, and victims of disasters."

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

She also said that another purpose of the event is to showcase the products of local female entrepreneurs to global buyers. Earlier, only local entrepreneurs attended but this is the first-ever international bazaar where other countries also participated.

Twenty-six Bangladeshi boutiques featuring Jamdani sharee, jute products, home decor, etc are taking part in the event, said the foreign ministry.

The event showcases and sells traditional products of Bangladesh, including boutiques. Goods from other countries collected through Bangladesh missions abroad are also placed in the charity market.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Several foreign missions based in Dhaka, including Turkey, India, Thailand, Russia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Palestine, and Vietnam, also participated.

"Turkish stall mainly accommodates traditional food items like Dolma, Baklava, Tulimba dessert. The prices of the food vary from Tk50 to Tk100," Hatuca Tenizel, a representative of the stall told The Business Standard.

Indian handloom was available in the bazaar while Pakistani stalls showed female dresses.   

The market was open from 10pm to 8pm and both local and international visitors visited the market and bought their necessary products. There was also a raffle draw and a cultural programme.

International Charity Bazar / charity / Foreign Ministry

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Honey buzzard soaring. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Honey Buzzard soaring: 'The air's buoyancy and the sun's ray are of advantage...'

4h | Panorama
Jonathan Levy. Illustration: TBS

Big tech gets derailed

8h | Panorama
Cafe Sao Paulo&#039;s interior is inspired by Latin American art. Photo: Courtesy

Cafe Sao Paulo: Authentic Brazilian cuisine in Dhanmondi

9h | Food
Most foreign students of this medical college are from India. Photo: Rajib Dhar.

What brings foreign students to the Holy Family Medical College Hospital?

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Iran's 'Women, Life, Freedom' movement gaining momentum in Qatar

Iran's 'Women, Life, Freedom' movement gaining momentum in Qatar

17m | Videos
Qatar makes history as first host to be eliminated from World Cup

Qatar makes history as first host to be eliminated from World Cup

1h | Videos
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida- episode 2

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida- episode 2

1h | Videos
Why Brazil in football is popular around the world

Why Brazil in football is popular around the world

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

4
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

6
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court