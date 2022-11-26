The Foreign Office Spouses' Association (Fosa), in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has organised daylong International Charity Bazar to facilitate vulnerable people in need of various types of fundamental needs.

Organisers said that all proceeds from the International Charity Bazar will go to charity.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen inaugurated the bazaar at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital on Saturday. Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and some ambassadors were also present there.

Fosa President Fahmida Zebin Shoma said that the income generated from the bazaar will be used for vulnerable people, especially children's education, health, shelter, and victims of disasters."

Photo: Courtesy

She also said that another purpose of the event is to showcase the products of local female entrepreneurs to global buyers. Earlier, only local entrepreneurs attended but this is the first-ever international bazaar where other countries also participated.

Twenty-six Bangladeshi boutiques featuring Jamdani sharee, jute products, home decor, etc are taking part in the event, said the foreign ministry.

The event showcases and sells traditional products of Bangladesh, including boutiques. Goods from other countries collected through Bangladesh missions abroad are also placed in the charity market.

Photo: Courtesy

Several foreign missions based in Dhaka, including Turkey, India, Thailand, Russia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Palestine, and Vietnam, also participated.

"Turkish stall mainly accommodates traditional food items like Dolma, Baklava, Tulimba dessert. The prices of the food vary from Tk50 to Tk100," Hatuca Tenizel, a representative of the stall told The Business Standard.

Indian handloom was available in the bazaar while Pakistani stalls showed female dresses.

The market was open from 10pm to 8pm and both local and international visitors visited the market and bought their necessary products. There was also a raffle draw and a cultural programme.