International Admission Service to attend ICEF MIAMI 2023

The Honorable CEO of International Admission Service, H M Mashiur Rahman, is poised to attend ICEF MIAMI 2023, the worlds largest platform for global education service providers, reads a press release.

From 11-13 December 2023, in Miami, USA, this prestigious event will draw over 400 university agents and 250 education service providers from 90 countries, including the USA, Canada, UK, Australia, and Europe.

The participation of Rahman signifies a commitment to fostering international collaborations and advancing the global landscape of education.