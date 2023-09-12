InterContinental Dhaka wins 30th Annual World Travel Awards

Corporates

Press Release
12 September, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2023, 01:18 pm

Related News

InterContinental Dhaka wins 30th Annual World Travel Awards

Press Release
12 September, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2023, 01:18 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Recently, InterContinental Dhaka – the iconic luxury IHG hotel, has been recognized as a winner at the 30th Annual World Travel Awards. The historic hotel was voted as the 2023 World Travel Awards winner of: Bangladesh's Leading Business Hotel and Bangladesh's Leading Hotel Suite: Presidential Suite @ InterContinental Dhaka.

On 6 September, the finest travel and hospitality brands from across Asia and Oceania were unveiled at World Travel Awards (WTA) Asia & Oceania Gala Ceremony 2023 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

The awards were handed over to Md. Atiqur Rahaman, managing director and to Rezwan Maruf, Director of Sales & Marketing of InterContinental Dhaka.

While expressing his reaction on winning the awards, Rahaman vowed for InterContinental Dhaka's endeavour on business sustainability towards our journey to tomorrow whilst, Maruf expressed his deep gratitude for WTA, the global community and various stakeholders.

"We are truly elated to win again at World Travel Awards. To be awarded consecutively at WTA is a true testament of our pursuit for excellence. This award is dedicated to our hotel team" said Ashwani Nayar, general manager of InterContinental Dhaka.

World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry. Today, the WTA brand is recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with winners setting the benchmark to which all others aspire. Each year, WTA covers the globe with a series of regional gala ceremonies staged to recognise and celebrate individual and collective success within each key geographical region.

 

Hotel InterContinental / World Travel Awards

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

No, climate scientists aren't being forced to exaggerate

No, climate scientists aren't being forced to exaggerate

33m | Panorama
In the face of climate change and raging floods, the likelihood of these deaths increases. PHOTO: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Death in Ctg drain: A tragedy borne out of complacency

1h | Panorama
Bug fixing for edtechs with Shikho

Bug fixing for edtechs with Shikho

7h | Panorama
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Autumn bringing rain drizzles Dhaka

20h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine's counter-offensive can be carried out only 30 days!

Ukraine's counter-offensive can be carried out only 30 days!

2h | TBS World
The Royal Enfield Bullet has barely changed in its 91 years

The Royal Enfield Bullet has barely changed in its 91 years

4h | TBS Stories
Bangladesh Bank's reserves fell below 22 billion dollars

Bangladesh Bank's reserves fell below 22 billion dollars

5h | TBS Economy
What Emmanuel Macron did during his two-day visit to Dhaka

What Emmanuel Macron did during his two-day visit to Dhaka

19h | TBS Stories