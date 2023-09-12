InterContinental Dhaka wins 30th Annual World Travel Awards

Recently, InterContinental Dhaka – the iconic luxury IHG hotel, has been recognized as a winner at the 30th Annual World Travel Awards. The historic hotel was voted as the 2023 World Travel Awards winner of: Bangladesh's Leading Business Hotel and Bangladesh's Leading Hotel Suite: Presidential Suite @ InterContinental Dhaka.

On 6 September, the finest travel and hospitality brands from across Asia and Oceania were unveiled at World Travel Awards (WTA) Asia & Oceania Gala Ceremony 2023 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

The awards were handed over to Md. Atiqur Rahaman, managing director and to Rezwan Maruf, Director of Sales & Marketing of InterContinental Dhaka.

While expressing his reaction on winning the awards, Rahaman vowed for InterContinental Dhaka's endeavour on business sustainability towards our journey to tomorrow whilst, Maruf expressed his deep gratitude for WTA, the global community and various stakeholders.

"We are truly elated to win again at World Travel Awards. To be awarded consecutively at WTA is a true testament of our pursuit for excellence. This award is dedicated to our hotel team" said Ashwani Nayar, general manager of InterContinental Dhaka.

World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry. Today, the WTA brand is recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with winners setting the benchmark to which all others aspire. Each year, WTA covers the globe with a series of regional gala ceremonies staged to recognise and celebrate individual and collective success within each key geographical region.