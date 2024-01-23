InterContinental Dhaka signs MoU with Smart Bangladesh network

Recently, InterContinental Dhaka signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Smart Bangladesh Network (SBN).

Under the MoU, InterContinental Dhaka and Smart Bangladesh Network will collaborate towards a common goal and focus on sustainability projects and initiatives that support Sustainable Hospitality in Bangladesh.

The signing ceremony took place at InterContinental Dhaka in presence of Md Abul Kalam Azad (Member of Parliament - Jamalpur 5, Co-Chairman, Smart Bangladesh Network and Vice Chairman, iDEA Foundation), Md Monzurul Islam (Executive Member, Smart Bangladesh Network and Secretary, iDEA Foundation), Manik Mahmud (Executive Member, Smart Bangladesh Network and Programme Specialist - Innovation, a2i - Aspire to Innovate), Sajid Mahbub (Executive Member, Smart Bangladesh Network and Chief Operating Officer & Executive Editor, Bangladesh Brand Forum), Mohammad Atiqur Rahaman (Managing Director, Bangladesh Services Limited), SM Tarikul Islam (Company Secretary, Bangladesh Services Limited), Ashwani Nayar (Area General Manager, IHG, South West Asia and General Manager, InterContinental Dhaka) and officials of the participating organisations.

At the ceremony, four Differently Abled Colleagues (DAC) who were recently recruited by InterContinental Dhaka as part of the Diversity and Inclusion initiative were also introduced to all the guests.

InterContinental Dhaka, owned by Bangladesh Services Limited, has been implementing various sustainability measures and is now introducing the concept of "Sustainable Hospitality" creating best practices that can easily be adopted by the hospitality and tourism industry in Bangladesh whilst Smart Bangladesh Network has been launched as the catalyst in coordination with the government and private sector stakeholders of Bangladesh to facilitate the roadmap for Smart Bangladesh vision 2041 and Delta Plan 2100.