InterContinental Dhaka set out storytelling event to mark Valentine's Day

To mark Valentine's Day, the InterContinental Dhaka is going to organise a storytelling opportunity by sharing the most romantic moment spent at the hotel since its inception.

The participants will get the chance to win a Valentine's Day Dinner with their loved ones, reads a press release.

The hotel also offered two different room packages – Romantic Escapade valid till 28 February and 'WOW' Room Package for 14 February.

Romantic Escapade package features a one-night stay in a suite room along with buffet dinner and buffet breakfast at 'Elements' for a couple, special cake in room, 25% discount on food and beverage (all outlets) and laundry service.

WOW package includes stay in Presidential Suite along with full time butler service.

'Elements' all day dining restaurant is offering a luxurious valentine buffet dinner set up 'Romantic Rendezvous' style on 14 February.

Speciality restaurant 'The Amber Room' is offering a 6-course couple dinner on Valentine's Day. Couple will also enjoy Welcome Valentine Drink on arrival with live violin during their dinner time.