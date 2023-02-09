InterContinental Dhaka set out storytelling event to mark Valentine's Day

Corporates

Press Release
09 February, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2023, 08:34 pm

Related News

InterContinental Dhaka set out storytelling event to mark Valentine's Day

Press Release
09 February, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2023, 08:34 pm

To mark Valentine's Day, the InterContinental Dhaka is going to organise a storytelling opportunity by sharing the most romantic moment spent at the hotel since its inception. 

The participants will get the chance to win a Valentine's Day Dinner with their loved ones, reads a press release.

The hotel also offered two different room packages – Romantic Escapade valid till 28 February and 'WOW' Room Package for 14 February.

Romantic Escapade package features a one-night stay in a suite room along with buffet dinner and buffet breakfast at 'Elements' for a couple, special cake in room, 25% discount on food and beverage (all outlets) and laundry service.  

WOW package includes stay in Presidential Suite along with full time butler service. 

'Elements' all day dining restaurant is offering a luxurious valentine buffet dinner set up 'Romantic Rendezvous' style on 14 February. 

Speciality restaurant 'The Amber Room' is offering a 6-course couple dinner on Valentine's Day. Couple will also enjoy Welcome Valentine Drink on arrival with live violin during their dinner time.

InterContinental Dhaka

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Google’s investment bodes well for Ireland’s economy.Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Layoffs alone won’t solve tech's problems

8h | Panorama
Mirsarai Autism Centre has been established to facilitate 7,000 disabled, autistic children at a distant village of Mirsarai upazila. Photo Minhaj Uddin

Children are everyone's business

12h | Panorama
Caption1: One of Shaker Ibne Amin’s earliest and most favourite builds which he calls the ‘Soul’. Photo: Saikat Roy

3Monkey: Making the dream custom bike for every rider

12h | Wheels
Chinese automobile manufacturers dominate the 2023 Dhaka Motor Fest

Chinese automobile manufacturers dominate the 2023 Dhaka Motor Fest

11h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Quake death toll rising, passes 15,000

Quake death toll rising, passes 15,000

4h | TBS World
Ekushey book fair to see fewer releases this year

Ekushey book fair to see fewer releases this year

9h | TBS Stories
Sirajdikhan's delicious Patkhir is also in demand abroad

Sirajdikhan's delicious Patkhir is also in demand abroad

10h | TBS Stories
LeBron James NBA's all-time highest scorer

LeBron James NBA's all-time highest scorer

10h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

4
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

5
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday

6
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times