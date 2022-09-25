InterContinental Dhaka offers special benefits to EBL cardholders

Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) cardholders will enjoy special benefits on various services including dining, and spa offered by InterContinental Dhaka hotel.

EBL M DMD and Head of Retail and SME Banking Khorshed Anowar and InterContinental Dhaka GM Ashwani Nayar signed an agreement to this effect recently, said a press release.

Rabi Sankar Parial, Head of Alternate Channels and Payroll Banking; Md Bin Mazid Khan, Head of Bancassurance, Student Banking and Retail Propositions from EBL and Rezwan Maruf, In-Charge Hotel Operations, Shahidus Sadeque, Director - Marketing & Business Promotions and Md. Kamal Hossain Morshed, Director- Finance and Business Support of InterContinental Dhaka were present among others on the occasion.

