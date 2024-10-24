InterContinental Dhaka GM Ashwani Nayar recognised as Asia's best by CMO Asia

24 October, 2024, 11:50 am
InterContinental Dhaka GM Ashwani Nayar recognised as Asia's best by CMO Asia

InterContinental Dhaka GM Ashwani Nayar recognised as Asia&#039;s best by CMO Asia

Recently, Mr Ashwani Nayar (Area General Manager, IHG, Southwest Asia and General Manager, InterContinental Dhaka) was recognised as Asia's Best General Manager by CMO Asia and the World Federation of Hospitality Professionals for his immense contribution to the Hospitality and Tourism industry.

Ashwani is a senior international hotelier with over three decades of global hospitality experience in South and Southeast Asia. His core knowledge of Sales & Marketing in hotels for approximately eighteen years has helped him to develop a strong focus on customer satisfaction and generating market-leading returns. Serving as Area General Manager for IHG Hotels & Resorts SWA, he has come to the iconic InterContinental Dhaka. He has varied and vast experience in managing hotel operations, human capital finance and development projects to ensure 360-degree returns for all stakeholders. He is a lifelong believer in consistent learning and is credited for various innovations, especially in marketing and sustainability, adopted across the industry as best practices. He has his experiential repertoire, successful hotel and restaurant openings, hotel performance turnaround, managing and leading during crises, and operating luxury hotels and Michelin-star restaurants. He has received multiple accolades and awards on international platforms, recently as South Asia's Best General Manager and General Manager of the Year at the IHGI Impact Award, IMEA region.

He has also been featured in Forbes Magazine India on the Top 100 People Leaders list. He has led his team successfully to international recognition as InterContinental Dhaka has been awarded the World Travel Awards, World Luxury Hotel Awards, British Curry Life Award, SATA Awards and Bangladesh Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Awards in recent years.

