Interactive Cares organises Virtual Career Fair-2022

Corporates

TBS Report
01 June, 2022, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2022, 01:30 pm

Related News

Interactive Cares organises Virtual Career Fair-2022

TBS Report
01 June, 2022, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2022, 01:30 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Interactive Cares organised a 3-day virtual career fair from 20-22 May, recently.

The purpose of the fair was to create employability as well as connect the two vital parts of any workforce, said a press release.

Interactive Cares CEO Rare Al Samir said, "We tried to maintain diversity among all the sessions. Participants also got feedbacks from mock interviews."

In this event, Interactive Cares organised 18 Career Sessions which includes LinkedIn for Careers by Khan Farhana, ' Career Opportunities in FAANG Companies by Software Engineer of Facebook Shakil Ahmed, 'Women Career Opportunities' by Sabira Mehrin, 'Cracking BCS: Creating Your Strategies' by Mujtaba Rafid Rafa, " Interview Tips for Web developers" by Sumit Saha.

"70% is a field job and 30% is a desk job in territory officer post. From compiling data to connecting to the head office, sales development, and brand plan-everything should be done by one person. So, one needs to get ready while applying," said Tajdin Hassan, chief marketing officer, Daraz Bangladesh-Alibaba Group, during his interactive session on 'Career in Marketing'.

A few thousand participants and a 100+ companies in Bangladesh attended the event where the Interactive Cares Team took mock interviews of 300 people and gave proper professional feedback.

"I grew up seeing my parents doing government jobs and contributing to the family. But I am always interested in exploring. Through this event get a transparent vision of the corporate culture which quite intrigued me," Zannatul Mawa described her experience on Interactive Cares Presents Virtual Career Fair-2022.

According to the media release, people starting their careers or planning to change their jobs can also be beneficiated from such career fairs. Endless opportunities and experts are also up for interaction in these fairs which proves to be a benefit for students. From both ends, this career fair was a success and cheered up a number of job searchers.

Interactive Cares / Fair / Career

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Egg guarding in frogs is a common feat. Photo: Dante Fenolio

Caring parents: An amphibian story

3h | Earth
The Rapid Action Battalion-11 arrested Marzia Akter Shila Monday for attacking a female student at Narsingdi Railway Station for wearing what she considers ‘obscene’ clothes. Photo: TBS

Why online support for the Narsingdi attacker should have us all worried

2h | Panorama
Within a year of starting up Silly Chilly Hotsauce, Sufia hired a commercial kitchen to produce it, which was locally sourced from farms in New Jersey. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

Follow thy gut: How an employee in fashion built a food business in the East Coast 

4h | Panorama
The Abiana project by Studio Morphogenesis has a marvellous and functional pantry add-on to their kitchen area. Photo: Studio Morphogenesis

All about in-between spaces and worn out places

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

App for hearing, speech and visual disabled

App for hearing, speech and visual disabled

4h | Videos
Woman referee to conduct match first time in 92-year history of men's world cup

Woman referee to conduct match first time in 92-year history of men's world cup

16h | Videos
Why Nepal's airports are dangerous?

Why Nepal's airports are dangerous?

17h | Videos
Waffle UP becoming food lovers' favorite place

Waffle UP becoming food lovers' favorite place

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

3
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

4
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

5
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

6
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Economy

Govt raises regulatory duty to discourage imports of 130 products