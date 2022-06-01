Interactive Cares organises Virtual Career Fair-2022

Interactive Cares organised a 3-day virtual career fair from 20-22 May, recently.

The purpose of the fair was to create employability as well as connect the two vital parts of any workforce, said a press release.

Interactive Cares CEO Rare Al Samir said, "We tried to maintain diversity among all the sessions. Participants also got feedbacks from mock interviews."

In this event, Interactive Cares organised 18 Career Sessions which includes LinkedIn for Careers by Khan Farhana, ' Career Opportunities in FAANG Companies by Software Engineer of Facebook Shakil Ahmed, 'Women Career Opportunities' by Sabira Mehrin, 'Cracking BCS: Creating Your Strategies' by Mujtaba Rafid Rafa, " Interview Tips for Web developers" by Sumit Saha.

"70% is a field job and 30% is a desk job in territory officer post. From compiling data to connecting to the head office, sales development, and brand plan-everything should be done by one person. So, one needs to get ready while applying," said Tajdin Hassan, chief marketing officer, Daraz Bangladesh-Alibaba Group, during his interactive session on 'Career in Marketing'.

A few thousand participants and a 100+ companies in Bangladesh attended the event where the Interactive Cares Team took mock interviews of 300 people and gave proper professional feedback.

"I grew up seeing my parents doing government jobs and contributing to the family. But I am always interested in exploring. Through this event get a transparent vision of the corporate culture which quite intrigued me," Zannatul Mawa described her experience on Interactive Cares Presents Virtual Career Fair-2022.

According to the media release, people starting their careers or planning to change their jobs can also be beneficiated from such career fairs. Endless opportunities and experts are also up for interaction in these fairs which proves to be a benefit for students. From both ends, this career fair was a success and cheered up a number of job searchers.