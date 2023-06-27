Interactive Cares holds Career Fair 3.0

TBS Report
27 June, 2023, 02:35 pm
Photo: Courtesy
With a goal to eradicate the nation's unemployment issue from the root level, ed-tech company Interactive Cares hold a Career Fair 3.0 this June.

The 3-day long virtual job fair for young job seekers was held from 1-3 June, reads a press release.

Some 5000 candidates participated in the three-day-long event where 50+ companies were present to hire candidates.

More than over 3000 mock interviews were held and over 100 candidates were recruited.

"To keep the success rate intact, this time, more than 5000 participated in our Career Fair 3.0. Companies like Pathao, GoZayaan Sheba.xyz, Wire, Brainstation 23 among many came on board to hire talents for their companies." 

A total of 12 special training sessions were conducted for the participants to groom them for the upcoming hustle in their lives. The insightful sessions were conducted by Sumit Saha(co-founder of Analyzen and Founder of Learn With Sumit), Md Abdul Qayyum(Head of Communication, UNDP), Shakil Ahmed(Software Engineer, Meta), Tasfia Tasbin (Co-founder and CEO of Markopolo.ai), Tajdin Hassan (CBO of The Daily Star and former CMO of Daraz) and other industry experts.

More than 3000 candidates went through mock interviews to enrich their experiences.

When asked, Interactive Cares CEO Rare Al Samir said, "We tried to keep all of the sessions different in order to benefit our candidates." 

Participants registered themselves with the hope to get selected by the country's topmost companies according to their career choices. The registration process was fully free of cost. Candidates easily registered themselves for this event by clicking on the link given in the Facebook posts and their website.

In addition to participating in career-related sessions and mock interviews, participants got the chance to develop a professional network. Top Bangladeshi companies received CVs and conducted virtual interviews to hire qualified candidates from the large talent pool.

