Commerce ministry to ask home ministry for legal action against Evaly

An inter-ministerial committee headed by the commerce ministry has decided to recommend to the home ministry to take action against e-commerce company Evaly.

Hafizur Rahman, additional secretary to the commerce ministry, made the disclosure in a briefing after a committee meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

He said that since the law has been violated, the Ministry of Commerce will not take responsibility and will hand it over to the law enforcement agencies. Before that, the recommendation of the committee will be communicated to the commerce minister and his secretary

"We discussed Evaly and other e-commerce platforms in the meeting. They all are violating laws. We will hand over the matter to the law enforcement agencies to take legal action. Earlier, we informed the home ministry in a letter about Evaly. We heard they are working on it," Hafizur Rahman added.

He further said, "We cannot give any assurance of providing protection to the deprived customers. However, the government will take care of the matter so that the customers and merchants can get their products and arrears.

The interest of the customers is the top priority of the government and it has been under consideration so that culprits get punished.

Also, the government will take a tough stance if Evaly has siphoned off money and the government fails to recover it.

Regarding appointing a third party audit firm to check the financial statements of the e-commerce companies, he said, "We will check whether the law permits us to do so or not. Law permitting , we will surely appoint auditors for Evaly and the nine other online merchants."

The additional secretary further said, "We will also inform the home ministry that these companies have violated the Digital Security Act and the Consumer Rights Act.

"We will take a decision on the next steps after talking with the commerce minister," he concluded.

The committee is made of representatives from the home ministry, ICT Division, Bangladesh Bank, National Board of Revenue (NBR), Directorate of National Consumers' Right Protection and the Bangladesh Competition Commission.

Earlier on 24 August, the commerce ministry sent a letter to Bangladesh Bank seeking information on the latest financial situation of nine e-commerce companies, including Alesha Mart. Later, Bangladesh Bank requested to appoint audit firms to check financial statements of the companies.

In the letter, the ministry sought information on the total liabilities of the companies to the buyers and merchants and the amount of current and fixed capital of the companies. It also sought to know whether the companies had transferred money elsewhere.

There are allegations against these companies of not delivering goods after taking advance payment from buyers and of not paying the arrears even after purchasing the goods from the merchants.

Evaly, another controversial e-commerce platform, has also been accused of not delivering the product after taking money from customers in advance. Bangladesh Bank has collected information of 10 bank accounts of the company during inspection.

Earlier, in two different submissions to the commerce ministry, Evaly informed that they owe Tk311 crore to customers and Tk206 crore to the merchants.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the police is also investigating the money laundering allegations against the e-commerce companies.