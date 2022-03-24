Inter-house annual sports competition of BAF Shaheen english medium college held

The closing ceremony of Inter-house annual sports competition (2021-2022) of BAF Shaheen English Medium College (SEMC) was held at college premises on Thursday (24 March).

Air Officer Commanding of BAF Base Bashar and Chairman, Governing body of SEMC, Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Kamrul Islam attended the ceremony as chief guest, reads an ISPR release.

The chief guest congratulated the winners of different athletic competitions and distributed prizes among them.

In his speech, he applauded the remarkable achievement attained by the students both in academic and extra-curricular activities.

This year, Mars House became Champion with 10 gold, five silver and eight bronze medals and Jupiter House became Runner-up with eight gold, six silver and six bronze medals.

Arslan Rahman of Jupiter House has been recognised as the best athlete of the year winning two gold medals.

The gold medal winners are – Mars House in 4X100 Metre Relay Race (boys), Fiona Rahman of Mars House in 100 Metre Race for Intermediate Group-B (girls) and Adnan Sami of Venus House in 50 Metre Biscuit Race for Junior Group-A (boys).

Senior BAF officers, principal of the college, teachers and parents were present in the ceremony.