Insurance payment on fingertips with Nagad

The customers of Postal Department's mobile financial service Nagad can now pay their insurance premium to almost all the companies in an easier way. Recently Nagad has signed few agreements with Guardian Life Insurance, Rupali Life Insurance, and Chartered Life Insurance in this regard, states a press release from Nagad.

Earlier, Nagad signed a similar agreement with 27 other insurance companies including Jiban Bima Corporation and MetLife, and now the number has reached 30. As a result, customers can now easily pay their premium through Nagad.

Recently an agreement was signed between Guardian Life Insurance Company Ltd and Nagad at the insurance company's head office in Gulshan. Nagad's Chief Marketing Officer Sheikh Aminur Rahman and Guardian Life Insurance Company's Chief Executive Officer Sheikh Rakibul Karim signed the agreement for their respective organizations.

Nagad's, Chief Sales Officer Md. Shihab Uddin Chowdhury, Head of Business Sales Md Saidur Rahman, Head of Insurance Segment Md. Bayazid; Guardian Life Insurance's Chief Operating Officer Shamim Ahmed, and Head of Marketing and Communications Rubayat Saleheen was present among others in the event.

The agreement will enable Nagad users to avail the Easylife package of Guardian Insurance through the app in few minutes. They also can enjoy the attractive offers of Easylife through the Nagad app.

Also, Nagad signed agreements with Rupali Life Insurance and Chartered Life Insurance which makes it easy for users to pay their premiums. This will ensure users hygiene and protect them from any health risks and also saves their time and costs. Rather than the previous manual payment of the premium, Nagad app will provide all the facilities for the users on their hand.

Nagad's Chief Marketing Officer Sheikh Aminur Rahman said, "Nagad from the beginning came up with user-friendly services. To provide the latest and cost-effective service Nagad has signed agreements with more than 30 life insurance companies. Also, Nagad is working to bring more exciting service in the future."