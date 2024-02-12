Instrumental Clique signs agreement with Bangladesh Bannk for implementation of the TakaPay Card Scheme

The Bangladesh Bank inked a deal with The Instrumental Clique" as their Specification Partner; "THALES Digital Identity and Security (ex Gemalto)" for implementation of the Domestic Card Scheme; "TAKAPAY".

The offered EMV Technology Specification Software License with implementation and related services shall comprise of a complete ecosystem of a white label application on behalf of local & foreign Banks for processing of transactions to support EMV Based Contact & Contactless DI Cards, a Digital Platform & Biometric Specifications for enabling payment transactions throughout Bangladesh.

The agreement was executed between Mr. Md. Amir Hossain Pathan, Director (ICT), Information and Communication Technology Department, Bangladesh Bank& Mr. Maruf Alam, Managing Partner, M/s The Instrumental Clique, Partner of THALES Digital Identity and Security (ex Gemalto) in Bangladesh. Other Senior Officials from Bangladesh Bank and Partners/Management from The Instrumental Clique were also present during the ceremony.