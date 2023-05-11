Instrument signed on €23m decent work project in Bangladesh

The government has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with the International Labour Organization (ILO) and representatives of the European Union, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Sweden for a project to advance decent work in Bangladesh.

The proposed project, covering the period of 2023-2027 with an estimated total budget of €23 million, reflects the shared priorities of the government, employers', and workers' organizations in Bangladesh, said an ILO press release.

The signing ceremony on the joint development project "Advancing Decent Work in Bangladesh" was held at a Dhaka hotel on 11 May.

Tuomo Poutiainen, country director of ILO, stated that it "aims to support more female and male workers enjoying decent work through improved policies and laws, accountable, gender-responsive and inclusive labour market institutions; and sustainable business practices contributing to the competitiveness of industries".

Speaking at the event, labour secretary, Ehsan-E-Elahi, said, "The project aligns with national development frameworks, including the Roadmap and National Action Plan on the Labour Sector (2021-2026), and contributes to the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF, 2022-2026), ILO Decent Work Country Programme (2022-2026) and the Sustainable Development Goal targets."

He assured that in the next four years, the government will support project implementation to promote decent working conditions and equal access to opportunities for all but also to advance national ambitions around economic growth and international trade.

On behalf of the government, he expressed his appreciation for the support of the ILO and the EU and its member states in efforts to achieve this goal.

The signing was witnessed by Helena König, the deputy secretary-general of the European External Action Service for Economic and Global Affairs who called the signing "a pioneering commitment of the EU Global Gateway strategy by the Team Europe Initiative on Decent Work to support sustainable growth and inclusive human development in Bangladesh as the country moves to graduate from LDC status in 2026".

Gwyn Lewis, UN resident coordinator to Bangladesh, also witnessed the signing and added that the joint efforts of the government, the ILO and the Team Europe Initiative will contribute to achieving Sustainable Development Goal 8, which calls for the promotion of sustained, inclusive, and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment, and decent work for all.