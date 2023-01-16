Instant cashbacks on bKash payment at popular restaurants

Customers can get instant cashback on bKash payment at the popular restaurants in the country.

Any customer can obtain an instant cashback of Tk100 following bKash payment on order of at least Tk 1,000 worth of food items at their favorite restaurants until 31 January, reads a press release.

Aamal Foods, Adda Restaurant, Authentic Kabab Express, Bao, Brews and Bites, Cake Storys, Chap Chai, Cheez, Chicken Republic, Culinary, Dough, Fresh Go Kitchen, Kahve, KFC, Khazana Mithai, Kiva Han, Kona Café, MADCHEF, Manhattan Fish Market, Nawab Chatga, Owais Food, Pagla Baburchi, Peyala, Pizza Hut, Second Cup Coffee, Secret Recipe, Smith's Caffè Regalo, Smoke Music Café, Sparrows, Taza BBQ House, The Fundamental Restaurant, Tony Roma's, UniCafe, Urban Spoon, Well Food, Yum Yum The Café – are the restaurants eligible for Tk100 instant cashback offer that can be availed by payment through bKash app, QR code and USSD code *247#.

A customer can get this cashback offer once during the campaign period.

Besides, various cashback and discount offers are available on bKash payment at several other restaurants throughout the year. There are also attractive offers like buy one-get one or buy one-get two at selected restaurants.

Customers can see the details of the offers at -- https://www.bkash.com/campaign/search?category=restaurant

