Instant cashback, discounts on bKash payment at United Hospital & Medix

Corporates

Press Release
20 December, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2023, 06:42 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Instant cashback and discounts on bKash payment for home sample collection from United Hospital and various medical services from its sister organisation Medix.

Customers can avail the offers on a successful bKash payment using the bKash app, by dialing *247# and using the payment gateway (checkout payment).

Customers are getting Tk 400 instant cashback on bKash payment of a minimum Tk 1,000 for home sample collection service from United Hospital, a JCI (Joint Commission International) certified hospital in the country. A customer can enjoy the offer once during the campaign which will continue till 28 February 2024.

Medix is offering 20% instant cashback on pathology tests and 10% discount on radiology and imaging tests on a minimum Tk 1000 bKash payment. The offer is valid till 30 November 2024.

Besides, customers can learn about all the existing offers from bKash app's 'offer' section. They can also go to the 'bKash map' and click on the 'offer' section under the 'merchant' option where they can find nearby outlets and locations with bKash offers.

