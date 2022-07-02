Instant cashback on bKash payment at 10,000 outlets on Eid shopping

On the occasion of Eid, bKash customers can avail 5 to 20 percent instant cashback on bKash payment at around 10,000 outlets and retail shops across the country.

customers can enjoy up to BDT 300 instant cashback by making bKash payment from around three thousand outlets while purchasing various lifestyle products, accessories, clothing, footwear, electronics, food, etc. and maximum BDT 100 at seven thousand retail shops till 11 July, 2022, Bkash said in a media release.

A customer can get a maximum of BDT 200 cashback in a day and BDT 300 during the campaign at merchant outlets. The offer can be availed through bKash app, USSD code *247#. Besides, to avail the offer at retails shops, a customer has to make a payment of minimum BDT 500 through bKash app or USSD code *247#.

In addition, customers can also enjoy instant cashback on bKash payment at around 50 popular online marketplaces.

Details of the offers and merchant list are available in this link- https://www.bkash.com/payment/ and also on the verified Facebook page of bKash.