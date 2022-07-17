Instant 'Add Money' service from BDBL to bKash launched

Fund transfer service has been launched between bKash and Bangladesh Development Bank Limited (BDBL), a state-owned commercial bank.

Under this service, more than one lakh customers of BDBL can Add Money instantly to any bKash account without any charge. BDBL and the country's largest mobile financial services provider, bKash, jointly launched the service recently, reads a press release.

To avail of this service, customers registered to BDBL iBanking, need to select 'Add Money' icon from the home-screen of bKash app, find 'Bank to bKash', then tap on the 'Internet Banking' option. In the next step, they have to select 'Bangladesh Development Bank Limited' from the list of banks and provide a few essential information to sign into their bank account.

They can also access their bank account from the bank's iBanking website. To transfer fund to bKash, BDBL customer needs to add their own or loved ones' bKash number as a beneficiary first.

After adding the beneficiary, the customer needs to select 'MFS' from the bank account menu, then select 'Transfer to bKash' and enter the source bank account number, amount of money, bKash number, and remarks step by step. Then the customer has to tap on 'Proceed' button.

Next, after typing a one-time password (OTP), the customer needs to tap on the 'Complete Transfer' button to transfer the fund to bKash instantly. After every successful transaction, the customer receives an SMS notification. For this service, the transaction limit set by Bangladesh Bank is applicable.

With this latest integration, 62 million bKash customers can now Add Money from the accounts of 37 leading commercial banks of the country to their bKash accounts seamlessly.

After transferring fund to bKash account through the Add Money service, customers can avail a wide range of bKash services including Send Money, Mobile Recharge, utility bill payment, merchant payment, donation to various organizations, fee payment of educational institutions, bus-train-air-launch, movie ticket purchasing, various online registration fee payment and Cash Out.