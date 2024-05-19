Inspiring Success Stories: DUEDC wraps up 'Trust Bank Presents Creaventure 3.0: National Idea Pitching Competition in Association with Southeast Bank'

'The Dhaka University Entrepreneurship Development Club (DUEDC) proudly announces the successful conclusion of Trust Bank Presents Creaventure 3.0: National Idea Pitching Competition in association with Southeast Bank'.

DUEDC, which is run by the students of University of Dhaka, is renowned for its dedication to fostering an innovative culture and the entrepreneurial spirit among students. In order to implement one of its goals, which is to assist inquisitive students in launching their own startup in the field of entrepreneurship, DUEDC planned a program aptly named Creaventure – which focuses on guiding the impassioned minds in launching innovative startups, reads a press release.

This year's event, a vibrant showcase of innovation and entrepreneurial spirit, was a resounding success, highlighting the exceptional talent and creativity of participants from across the nation. The 3rd consecutive season of Creaventure wrapped up on May 18, 2024, at Hotel Bengal Blueberry, Dhaka with the presence of the special guest Mr. Ranajit Kumar, Executive Director of Bangladesh Computer Council. The program was created specifically for the university and college students who want to start their own business and are interested in presenting their unique business ideas through a rigorous competition.

The success of Trust Bank Presents Creaventure 3.0: National Idea Pitching Competition was greatly enhanced by the presence of the special guest – Ranajit Kumar, Executive Director of Bangladesh Computer Council on the Grand Finale, who brought a wealth of knowledge and experience to the event. "Every pitch today represents a unique solution to a problem, a new way of thinking, and a potential breakthrough. Let's honor the ingenuity and passion of these entrepreneurs who are ready to change the world.", Ranajit said in his final day speech.

Starting from 29 March 2024, Trust Bank Presents Creaventure 3.0: National Idea Pitching Competition in Association with Southeast Bank brought together over 200 teams from universities and colleges nationwide, providing a dynamic platform for young entrepreneurs to present their groundbreaking ideas. The event featured an array of elements, including six exclusive online training sessions, bootcamps, investment opportunities, mentorship, certificate and networking opportunities–all aimed at nurturing the next generation of business leaders. The bootcamps for the top 20 teams were arranged at the ICT Division and for the top 10 teams in BYLC Center, respectively. The highlight of Creaventure 3.0 was the fiercely contested pitch competition, where the teams presented their ideas to a distinguished panel of judges.

The Grand Finale of the event was one of the biggest battles of entrepreneurship for students of our country. The winning team, Startup Frontiers, impressed the judges with their innovative idea, securing the coveted title and a prize package of BDT 25,000 designed to support their entrepreneurial journey. The First and Second Runners-up of the competition were Three-Body Problem and Professional Yappers respectively, who were handed over checks of BDT 15,000 and 10,000 respectively. Sohag Chandra Das, Consultant and Manager (Communication) of the Innovation, Design and Entrepreneurship Academy (iDEA) project, Siddhartho Goswami, Senior Consultant and Head of Operations of the Innovation, Design and Entrepreneurship Academy (iDEA) Project and Dipesh Nag, Managing Director of Grameen Danone Foods were some of the guests present at the Grand Finale.

"DUEDC has successfully concluded an innovative event like Creaventure. This event not only highlights the creativity of our youth but also reinforces our commitment to fostering a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem in Bangladesh. We look forward to continuing the success in the coming years.", Dr. Rafiuddin Ahmed, Professor of the Department of Marketing at the University of Dhaka and the Chief Patron of DUEDC said. "We are incredibly proud of the talent and innovation showcased at Creaventure 3.0 We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all participants and winners.," said Ferdous Rahman Razon, President of DUEDC.

The event was generously supported by Trust Bank and Southeast Bank, whose commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and innovation was instrumental in the event's success. Their support underscores the vital role that financial institutions play in nurturing the startup ecosystem. The other partners who facilitated Trust Bank Presents Creaventure 3.0: National Idea Pitching Competition in Association with Southeast Bank are: Innovation, Design and Entrepreneurship Academy (iDEA) project, BYLC, Babgladesh Venture Capital, Ekhon TV, Gazi TV, Ekattor TV, The Business Standard, Prothom Alo, Pran-RFL Group, Igloo, Crunch, Checkmate Events, Digifix, Clickfix and Legit Adda.

DUEDC expresses gratitude to all other partners of the event who contributed in making the event a resonating success. As Creaventure 3.0 draws to a close, DUEDC looks forward to continuing its mission to inspire and empower young entrepreneurs. The success of this event sets a promising precedent for future initiatives, ensuring that the spirit of innovation continues to thrive within the Dhaka University community and beyond.