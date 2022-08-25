Innovational brilliance of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip leaves fans awestruck

Samsung has recently unveiled the fourth generation of foldables – Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 – through the virtual event "Galaxy Unpacked" in the global market. The two devices are now available for pre-order in Bangladesh.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 features a 7.6-inch main and 6.2-inch cover (Dynamic AMOLED 2X) display; a 50 + 12 + 10 MP rear camera setup with a 4 MP front and 10 MP cover camera. The futuristic gadget runs on an Octa-Core processor (up to 3.18 GHz) and is backed by 12 GB RAM/ROM, 256 GB ROM, and a 4400 mAh battery. The 5G network supporting device weighs only 263 grams.

On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main and a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED cover display. A 12 + 12 MP rear and 10MP front camera setup give the Z Flip 4 a colossal positioning in the market while also boasting 8 GB RAM and 256 GB ROM. Galaxy Z Flip 4, with an Octa-Core processor (up to 3.18 GHz), has a 3700 mAh battery and supports 5G as well. The dynamic device weighs only 187 grams.

About the launch of Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 in the Bangladesh market, Md Muyeedur Rahman, head of Mobile at Samsung Mobile, said, "Samsung strives to be at the forefront of innovation and excellence. These next genearyion of foldables are testament to that. We are extremely delighted to witness the excitement and enthusiasm that fans have shown surrounding these two devices. We promise to bring the next generation of foldables in an easy and convenient manner for the smartphone fans."

Galaxy Z Fold 4 is now available at Samsung outlets in Gray Green, Beige and Phantom Black at Tk259, 999 only. Galaxy Z Fold 4 can be pre booked for Tk 25,000. There is also a cashback of Tk20,000. Besides, consumers will get an original cover and 'S' Pen worth Tk10,000 along with Galaxy Assured Buyback worth Tk 1 lakh upon pre-ordering Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Additionally, purple, gray and pink gold color variations of Galaxy Z Flip 4 are priced at Tk154,999 and can be pre booked for Tk20,000. There is also a cashback of Tk15,000. Along with that, users can enjoy an original cover worth Tk10,000 completely free of charge.

In Bangladesh, Samsung is offering branded chargers bundled with Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. City Bank American Express, Standard Chartered and Eastern Bank users can also avail of 24-months' EMI at 0 percent interest and a 5 percent cashback facility on EMI. Apart from that, customers will get 1-year screen replacement service and up to 70 percent discount on the cost of the display, free protector film replacement and bonus cashback of Tk15,000 on selected devices on the exchange offer.

