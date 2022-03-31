Innovation of stress-tolerant seeds emphasised for agricultural development

Experts have emphasized on innovation, distribution and adoption of pressure tolerant seed varieties to increase production in the agricultural sector.



They said the local economy needs to adopt high-yielding seeds while addressing an event titled " Digital Innovation & Leadership" organised by Entrepreneurs Club of Dhaka School of Economics (DScE) on Tuesday.



Being present as the chief guest, Prof Mahesh Gandhi, Academician, Academic Administrator, Strategist-Students Recruitment & Expert- Regulatory Processes, India said the digital transformation started after Covid-19.

He advised that every country should move to digital transformation so that everything can function smoothly. Digital Platform revelations needed for the development of an economy.

At the programme, KSM Mustafizur Rahman, chairman, veterinarian National Agricare Import & Export Ltd and managing director at One Pharma, Bangladesh, was the special guest while Professor Muhammad Mahboob Ali, Economist, Entrepreneurial and IT expert of Dhaka School of Economics was the session chair.



Kunal Sil, an assistant professor at Global College of Science and Technology, West Bengal, India presented the keynote paper.



He said that digital entrepreneurship is a term given to define the way that business owners will evolve as companies and consumers are highly impacted by developments in technology.



KSM Mustafizur Rahman argued that digital agriculture is the use of new and advanced technologies, integrated into one system, to enable farmers and other stakeholders within the agriculture value chain to improve food production.



He said sustainability is very important for attaining competency which is required for developing digital activities in the current scenario.



Prof Dr Muhammad Mahboob Ali said that Bangladesh is progressing due to the digital economy.



He said that digitisation is necessary for the health sector for getting better health services.



Prof Ali said that digital competencies are required to be the exploration of the fact-finding and development of the local economy.



Among others, Rehana Parvin, Sara Tasneem Assistant Professor of Dhaka School of Economics both discussed the topics.



Mohammad Aman Ullah Aman, Adjunct Faculty also spoke on this occasion.