Inner Wheel runs awareness campaign to end violence against women

Corporates

TBS Report
11 December, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2022, 04:17 pm

Inner Wheel runs awareness campaign to end violence against women

Inner Wheel District 345, Bangladesh, organised a countrywide 16-day long awareness programme to prevent violence against women and children.

Starting from 24 November, the programme was run with the theme "Orange the World", reads a press release.

As part of the programme, all clubs of the Inner Wheel district came up with an innovative initiative of lighting the Cumilla Town Hall Building in orange color, which attracted thousands of local people.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Mollicka Biswas, Chairman of the IW District 345 said," We will be able to end violence against women if both men and women become aware of their rights and responsibilities. Inner Wheel is committed to protecting women's rights."

The function was also attended by the DC of Cumilla Md. Kamrul Hasan, representatives of different Inner Wheel clubs, and local dignitaries.

In Bangladesh, there are over 2,500 members in 130 clubs.

Inner Wheel Bangladesh

