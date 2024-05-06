Inner Wheel delegations off to Manchester to attend centenary convention

Inner Wheel delegations off to Manchester to attend centenary convention

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A fifteen-member delegation from Inner Wheel District 345 Bangladesh left Dhaka, today morning by Qatar Airways to attend the 19th International Inner Wheel Convention, to be held in Manchester, from May 7 to 10.

The delegation is led by Sharmin Rahman, Chairman, Inner Wheel Dist. 345.

This year marks hundred years of Inter Wheel and the convention is being held at Manchester the birth place of the organization.

Inner Wheel is the largest international women's voluntary organisation to create friendship, service and understanding. Activities of the organization spread across more than 100 countries with over 100,000 members.      

 

Inner Wheel Bangladesh

