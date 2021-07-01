Inner Wheel Bangladesh elects Nayar Islam as National Representative

Nayar Islam has been elected as National Representative (NR) of Inner Wheel Bangladesh which consists of both the District 328 and District 345 in Bangladesh for 2021-2022 term.

This is highest prestigious position of Inner Wheel Bangladesh. She is the Past District Chairman of Inner Wheel District 328.

She took over her charges on 1 July, 2021, said a press release recently.

Nayar has been a part of Inner Wheel Bangladesh for the last 17 years holding all the top positions of her respective club which is IWC Dhanmondi.

She also served the executive committee of IWD 328 Bangladesh in different capacities holding all the top positions before becoming the District Chairman of Inner Wheel District 328 for 2017-2018.

Inner Wheel is an international voluntary service-based women's organisation contributing to international friendship and understanding, founded in 1924.

In recognition of its social services, it got representative status in the United Nations Economic and Social Council. The organisation has more than 1,08,000 members across 104 different countries.

Inner Wheel in Bangladesh consists of two Districts, having a total membership around 4,000.