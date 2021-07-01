Inner Wheel Bangladesh elects Nayar Islam as National Representative

Corporates

TBS Report
01 July, 2021, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2021, 09:16 pm

Inner Wheel Bangladesh elects Nayar Islam as National Representative

This is highest prestigious position of Inner Wheel Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 July, 2021, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2021, 09:16 pm
Inner Wheel Bangladesh elects Nayar Islam as National Representative

Nayar Islam has been elected as National Representative (NR) of Inner Wheel Bangladesh which consists of both the District 328 and District 345 in Bangladesh for 2021-2022 term.

This is highest prestigious position of Inner Wheel Bangladesh. She is the Past District Chairman of Inner Wheel District 328.

She took over her charges on 1 July, 2021, said a press release recently.

Nayar has been a part of Inner Wheel Bangladesh for the last 17 years holding all the top positions of her respective club which is IWC Dhanmondi.

She also served the executive committee of IWD 328 Bangladesh in different capacities holding all the top positions before becoming the District Chairman of Inner Wheel District 328 for 2017-2018.

Inner Wheel is an international voluntary service-based women's organisation contributing to international friendship and understanding, founded in 1924.

In recognition of its social services, it got representative status in the United Nations Economic and Social Council. The organisation has more than 1,08,000 members across 104 different countries.

Inner Wheel in Bangladesh consists of two Districts, having a total membership around 4,000.

Inner Wheel Bangladesh / Nayar Islam

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

Ready set go with Nima: Episode 1

Ready set go with Nima: Episode 1

1h | Videos
Covid-19 in Bangladesh: Day-1 of the strict lockdown

Covid-19 in Bangladesh: Day-1 of the strict lockdown

7h | Videos
TBS Money: Shipping crisis increases garment industry operational costs

TBS Money: Shipping crisis increases garment industry operational costs

1d | Videos
Shimulia ferry ghat sees huge crowds of homebound people on the eve of strict lockdowns

Shimulia ferry ghat sees huge crowds of homebound people on the eve of strict lockdowns

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

2
Photo: Collected
Economy

E-commerce: No advance payment for online merchants before product delivery

3
FILE PHOTO: A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in this illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi company Kutumbari issues legal notice against Facebook

4
Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time
Corporates

Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time

5
Moshtaq Ahmed. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Moshtaq Ahmed: From Bangladesh to Swaziland, establishing one IT business at a time  

6
Akij group invests Tk1200cr in bakery business
Trade

Akij group invests Tk1200cr in bakery business