Infrastructure Development Company holds its 24th AGM

Corporates

TBS Report
06 July, 2021, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2021, 05:42 pm

Related News

Infrastructure Development Company holds its 24th AGM

Ms. Fatima Yasmin, the chairman of the company and secretary at Economic Relations Division presided over the meeting

TBS Report
06 July, 2021, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2021, 05:42 pm
Infrastructure Development Company holds its 24th AGM

The twenty-fourth Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL) was held through a virtual platform on 30 June.  

Ms. Fatima Yasmin, the chairman of the company and secretary at Economic Relations Division presided over the meeting, reads a press release.

During the FY 2020 company's profit before tax and provision was Tk318.17 crore.

The AGM declared the dividends for a total amount of Tk46 crore from the profit made by the company during FY 2020.

The dividends are an amount of Tk23 crore to be paid to the Government as cash dividend; and an amount of Tk23 crore be used for increasing the Company's paid-up capital to Tk738 crore from the existing Tk715 crore by way of issuing bonus shares;

Among others, Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, shareholder of IDCOL and Principal Secretary to the HPM at Prime Minister's Office; Mr Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, shareholder of IDCOL and chairman of National Board of Revenue (NBR); Mr Abdur Rouf Talukder, director and shareholder of IDCOL and senior secretary at Finance Division; Mr M Tofazzel Hossain Miah, director and shareholder of IDCOL and secretary at Prime Minister's Office, attended the programme.

Infrastructure Development Company / AGM

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: The wind of diversification in exports

TBS Today: The wind of diversification in exports

2h | Videos
TBS Today: People flouting lockdown regulations despite arrests and fines

TBS Today: People flouting lockdown regulations despite arrests and fines

22h | Videos
TBS Today: Cotton price hike strains RMG makers

TBS Today: Cotton price hike strains RMG makers

22h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: When will educational institutions re-open?

TBS Current Affairs: When will educational institutions re-open?

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

2
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

3
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

4
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

5
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

6
Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time
Corporates

Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time