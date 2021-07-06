Infrastructure Development Company holds its 24th AGM

The twenty-fourth Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL) was held through a virtual platform on 30 June.

Ms. Fatima Yasmin, the chairman of the company and secretary at Economic Relations Division presided over the meeting, reads a press release.

During the FY 2020 company's profit before tax and provision was Tk318.17 crore.

The AGM declared the dividends for a total amount of Tk46 crore from the profit made by the company during FY 2020.

The dividends are an amount of Tk23 crore to be paid to the Government as cash dividend; and an amount of Tk23 crore be used for increasing the Company's paid-up capital to Tk738 crore from the existing Tk715 crore by way of issuing bonus shares;

Among others, Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, shareholder of IDCOL and Principal Secretary to the HPM at Prime Minister's Office; Mr Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, shareholder of IDCOL and chairman of National Board of Revenue (NBR); Mr Abdur Rouf Talukder, director and shareholder of IDCOL and senior secretary at Finance Division; Mr M Tofazzel Hossain Miah, director and shareholder of IDCOL and secretary at Prime Minister's Office, attended the programme.