Influencer marketing startup HypeScout raises $280,000 in pre-seed funding

HypeScout, a SaaS-based Bangladeshi influencer marketing startup has raised $280,000 in pre-seed funding.

The round was led by Anchorless Bangladesh, a New York-based early-stage venture capital firm active in the local startup ecosystem, said a press release.

The round also saw participation from Green Bridge Capital, based in the United Kingdom. Quazi Zulquarnain, director, Global Strategy and Operations at Uber, Eddie Bearnot, CEO at Frontier Nutrition Inc, S Nibras Islam, director at SSL Wireless, and a few more local and international angels, facilitated and advised by Bangladesh Angels Network, have also participated in this round.

Founded in 2021, HypeScout connects influencers with advertisers by letting influencers monetize their follower base.

The SaaS platform ensures end-to-end management of a brand's influencer campaign.