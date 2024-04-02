Infinix Note 40 Series now available nationwide

Youth-loving trendy tech brand Infinix has recently launched its new smartphone lineup, the Note 40 Series, in the country. The Note 40 Series, including the Note 40 and Note 40 Pro, is now available nationwide.

This mid-range smartphone Series brings advanced charging technology, exceptional performance, superior craftsmanship, and software update commitment to the Bangladeshi market. The Note 40 Series comes with Android 14 out of the box, with plans to upgrade to Android 16, reads a press release.

As a game-changer for the mid-range market, this commitment for the Note 40 Series includes 2 years of Android updates and 36 months of security patches. These will ensure that users can enjoy the latest features and security patches without compromise.

The Infinix Note 40 Series introduces groundbreaking features in the Android smartphone industry. It debuts MagCharge, a wireless magnetic charging technology, alongside All-Round FastCharge 2.0. This innovation enhances charging convenience in all conditions. Both phones in the Series offer 20W wireless MagCharge and reverse charging capabilities, empowering users on the go. The inclusion of a magnetic phone cases (MagCase), magnetic charging pads (MagPad), and magnetic power bank (MagPower) accessories further enhance the user experience.

The Series boasts the Cheetah X1 power management chip for exceptional battery performance, coupled with the MediaTek Helio G99 Ultimate processor for superior efficiency. The powerful 5000mAh battery is always ready for day-long heavy support.

Notably, the Note 40 Pro excels with its 70W multi-speed fast charging, while the Note 40 features a 45W fast charge. The devices feature a 6.78" FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display with advanced camera systems, including a 108 MP super-zoom camera and a 32 MP selfie camera. With AI enhancements and JBL-tuned dual speakers, the Note 40 Series promises a premium user experience.

The Note 40 Pro offers two variations, 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB, priced at BDT 30,999 and BDT 34,999, respectively, and comes in two stylish colors: Vintage Green and Titan Gold. Meanwhile, the Note 40 with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage priced at BDT 26,999 comes in Titan Gold and Obsidian Black.

Customers will get a MagCase with the Series, a MagPad with the Note 40, and a MagPower worth BDT 2,999 with the Note 40 Pro, totally free of charge.

