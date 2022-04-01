Industry-academia collaboration needed to drive innovation in RMG industry: BGMEA President

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan has said innovation will be key to progress for the RMG industry in the coming years where industry-academia collaboration can play a vital role in meeting the need.

"Innovation and technologies are increasingly being integrated into the fashion industry to meet the consumers' changing appetite for diverse fashionable products in a shorter period of time. In such context, the pursuit of innovation has become more important than ever," he said while speaking at the Grand Finale of Textile Talent Hunt (TTH)'s 7th season held in Dhaka on 30 March, reads a press release.

TTH 7th season was presented by Team Group and powered by Dysin Group where the top 5 Transformation Leaders showcased their innovation outcomes set for the transformation of the textile and apparel industry.

In his address, Faruque Hassan said, "TTH always reminds and shows us the synchronised way between academia and industry collaboration and drive innovation from it. Similarly, BGMEA is also really focusing and prioritising innovation. And BGMEA is opening an innovation center in its Uttara premises from next month. This innovation and design center will help diversify the apparel export basket."

Abdullah Hil Rakib, Director, BGMEA and Managing Director, TEAM Group; Professor Md Abul Kashem Vice Chancellor, BUTEX; and Tareq Amin, Founder and CEO, Textile Today also spoke at the event.

