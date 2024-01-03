Industry-Academia collaboration meet held among Unilever Bangladesh Limited, FICCI and IRIIC, UIU 

Institute of Research, Innovation, Incubation and Commercialization (IRIIC), United International University (UIU) met among Unilever Bangladesh Limited, Foreign Investors' Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) for Industry-Academia Collaboration at UIU Campus yesterday.

The IRIIC, UIU had the esteemed privilege to welcome Mr. Zaved Akhter, Chairman and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Limited, President, Foreign Investors' Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and Mr. T.I.M. Nurul Kabir, Executive Director of FICCI. The distinguished guests were cordially guided through an extensive tour of the cutting-edge Research and Development (R&D) facility by the Director of IRIIC, UIU, Prof. Khondaker A. Mamun, Ph.D. showcasing AIMS Lab, Brain Computer Interface Research Lab, University Innovation Hub, Center for Digital Health Innovation & Policy Research, and Industry & Academia Collaboration Center for Fourth Industrial Revolution, all are under one institute.

IRIIC, UIU is dedicated to fostering a culture of research, innovation, incubation, and commercialization, utilizing 4IR technologies in Bangladesh. The visit left Mr. Zaved Akhter and Mr. T.I.M. Nurul Kabir deeply impressed by the dynamic research environment, and the outcome of the game-changing projects sparking a profound interest that led them to express their strong enthusiasm for establishing a collaborative partnership with IRIIC, UIU.

IRIIC, UIU is actively engaged in efforts to promote industry-academia collaboration, a goal that resonates with both Unilever and FICCI. Discussions during the visit were centered around the shared objectives of these esteemed organizations in advancing research, innovation, incubation, and commercialization initiatives.

Unilever Bangladesh Limited, a global leader in the consumer goods industry known for its commitment to sustainable and responsible business practices, found the R&D facilities at IRIIC, UIU exemplary. Mr. Zaved Akhter, the visionary CEO, emphasized the numerous opportunities within IRIIC, UIU. He specifically highlighted transformative projects like CMED Health: Digital Health Inclusion Initiative for Universal Health Coverage, Neuromarketing, and Bolte Chai which are poised to have a significant impact on people, businesses and aid Children with Special Needs. Recognizing the game-changing potential of these initiatives, both Mr. Zaved Akhter and Mr. T.I.M. Nurul Kabir expressed their enthusiasm and eagerness to collaborate on these pioneering projects.

FICCI, an institution driving economic growth and development in Bangladesh, shares a commitment to creating an environment conducive to industrial growth and innovation. Both the guests provided insights into FICCI's dedication, aligning seamlessly with the goal of IRIIC, UIU. The collaborative potential between Unilever, FICCI, and IRIIC, UIU promises to be a catalyst for advancing research, innovation, incubation, and commercialization endeavors in Bangladesh.