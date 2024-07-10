Industries Minister Humayun inaugurates 10-storey boys hostel built by BITAC

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun on Monday (9 July) inaugurated a 10-storey boys hostel building built by the Bangladesh Industrial Technical Assistance Center (BITAC) in Dhaka.

The building was constructed under phase two of BITAC's project "Self-Employment and Poverty Alleviation (SEPA)" through hands-on technical training highlighting women.

BITAC Director General Parimal Singha presided over the inauguration ceremony where Senior Industries Secretary Zakia Sultana was present as a special guest.