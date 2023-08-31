Indoor Games Competition-2023 held in BUP

The Indore Games Competition-2022 and the prize-giving ceremony organized by the Physical Education Centre of Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) were held on 29 August 2023.

In the prize-giving ceremony, BUP VC Major General Md Mahbub-ul Alam, ndc, afwc, psc, MPhil, PhD, Vice Chancellor of BUP was present as the Chief Guest and distributed prizes among the winners. Moreover, there were also present BUP high officials, officers, faculty members and students.

This competition was started on 23 July 2023 and 18 departments of this university participated in these competitions.

In the Male category of the competition, the Department of Business Administration in Marketing became champion and the Department of BBA (General) became runner-up in the Table Tennis Singles Category, the Department of Business Administration in Marketing became champion and runner-up in Table Tennis Doubles Category; the Department of Public Administration became champion and the Department of Law became runner up in Carrom Singles Category, the Department of Disaster Management and Resilience became champion and the Department of English became runner up in Carrom Doubles Category. Moreover, the Department of Business Administration in Accounting and Information Systems became champion, and the Department of Business Administration in Finance and Banking became runner-up in chess.

On the other hand, in the Female Category of the competition, the Department of Business Administration in Marketing became champion and the Department of Business Administration in Management became runner-up in the Table Tennis Singles Category, the Department of Marketing became champion and the Department of Management and Department of Business Administration in Accounting and Information Systems jointly became runner up in Table Tennis Doubles Category; the Department of Economics became champion and the Department of International Relations became runner up in Carrom Singles Category, the Department of BBA (General) and Department of Peace, Conflict and Human Rights jointly became champion and the Department of Business Administration in Marketing became runner up in Carrom Doubles Category in their respective matches. Moreover, the Department of Environmental Science became champion, and the Department of Disaster Management and Resilience became runner-up in chess.