Indonesian Ambassador Heru Hartanto Subolo visits Universal Jeans Ltd

In a significant step towards enhancing bilateral relations and economic cooperation, the Indonesian Ambassador to Bangladesh Heru Hartanto Subolo visited Universal Jeans Ltd, a concern of Pacific Jeans Group, on Wednesday (23 August) located at Chattogram Export Processing Zone.

The purpose of the visit was to foster stronger ties between Indonesia and Bangladesh, while exploring avenues for collaboration in the industrial and manufacturing sectors.

The visit commenced with a warm welcome extended to the Indonesian ambassador by Managing Director of Pacific Jeans Ltd Syed M Tanvir, Luthmela Farid - Head of Design & Development, Md Abdus Sobhan, Executive Director, CEPZ and other higher officials of Pacific Jeans Ltd and CEPZ authority.

As the Ambassador's visit concludes from the Corporate office of Pacific Jeans Ltd, he expressed his humble Respect & Tribute to the late founder Chairman of Pacific Jeans Group, M Nasir Uddin.

He expressed his appreciation towards companies' dedication to sustainability and environmental responsibility and the initiatives those are in place to minimize waste, reduce energy consumption, and the use of renewable energy for the solar power plant through which the factory will continue to thrive and serve as a benchmark in RMG industry.

He also extended his gratitude at the professionalism and courtesy of Pacific Jeans' team. He apprised the team's commitment to continuous improvement which is evident throughout the factory at every aspect of the operations that has been optimized for maximum efficiency and productivity.

With a track record of fifteen (15) years in the industry, Universal Jeans Ltd has established itself as a leader in RMG industry.

So far Universal Jeans Ltd has achieved 11 National export awards out of which Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Export trophy (1), National Export Trophy – 9 Gold & 1 Silver.

Along with that it has also earned Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial trophy, National Productivity & Quality excellence award once respectively and twice recognized as highest tax payer.