Indonesian Ambassador Heru Hartanto Subolo visits Universal Jeans Ltd

Corporates

Press Release
24 August, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2023, 10:18 pm

Indonesian Ambassador Heru Hartanto Subolo visits Universal Jeans Ltd

Press Release
24 August, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2023, 10:18 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

In a significant step towards enhancing bilateral relations and economic cooperation, the Indonesian Ambassador to Bangladesh Heru Hartanto Subolo visited Universal Jeans Ltd, a concern of Pacific Jeans Group, on Wednesday (23 August) located at Chattogram Export Processing Zone.

The purpose of the visit was to foster stronger ties between Indonesia and Bangladesh, while exploring avenues for collaboration in the industrial and manufacturing sectors.

The visit commenced with a warm welcome extended to the Indonesian ambassador by Managing Director of Pacific Jeans Ltd Syed M Tanvir, Luthmela Farid - Head of Design & Development, Md Abdus Sobhan, Executive Director, CEPZ and other higher officials of Pacific Jeans Ltd and CEPZ authority.  

As the Ambassador's visit concludes from the Corporate office of Pacific Jeans Ltd, he expressed his humble Respect & Tribute to the late founder Chairman of Pacific Jeans Group, M Nasir Uddin.

He expressed his appreciation towards companies' dedication to sustainability and environmental responsibility and the initiatives those are in place to minimize waste, reduce energy consumption, and the use of renewable energy for the solar power plant through which the factory will continue to thrive and serve as a benchmark in RMG industry.

He also extended his gratitude at the professionalism and courtesy of Pacific Jeans' team. He apprised the team's commitment to continuous improvement which is evident throughout the factory at every aspect of the operations that has been optimized for maximum efficiency and productivity.

With a track record of fifteen (15) years in the industry, Universal Jeans Ltd has established itself as a leader in RMG industry.

So far Universal Jeans Ltd has achieved 11 National export awards out of which Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Export trophy (1), National Export Trophy – 9 Gold & 1 Silver.

Along with that it has also earned Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial trophy, National Productivity & Quality excellence award once respectively and twice recognized as highest tax payer.

Universal Jeans Ltd

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Beyond good and evil: Khalnayak after 30 years

Beyond good and evil: Khalnayak after 30 years

9h | Splash
The Shinawatras are back in business

The Shinawatras are back in business

9h | Panorama
The new curriculum dubbed Competency Based Curriculum is expected to help to meet the country’s growing demand for skilled manpower and address the unemployment problem. Photo: Mumit M

Students revel in new NCTB curriculum, teachers and guardians not so much

16h | Panorama
How cohesive are the bricks of BRICS to shake the US-led global order?

How cohesive are the bricks of BRICS to shake the US-led global order?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

'Rocket Women' of India Ritu Karidhal the mastermind behind Chandrayaan-3

'Rocket Women' of India Ritu Karidhal the mastermind behind Chandrayaan-3

4h | TBS World
Opposition to Putin is such a terrible outcome?

Opposition to Putin is such a terrible outcome?

5h | TBS World
BRICS invites 6 countries to be new members

BRICS invites 6 countries to be new members

5h | TBS World
Where was Putin when Prigozhin's plane crashed?

Where was Putin when Prigozhin's plane crashed?

7h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

6
Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19
Bangladesh

Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19