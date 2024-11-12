An indomitable youth symbolically takes over ISCG Principal Coordinator’s Position for a day

On Monday, youth Wahida symbolically carried out the roles and responsibilities of Mr David Bugden, The Inter-Sector Coordination Group (ISCG) 's Principal Coordinator for a day.

She is an active youth club member of her community's club. Through her club, she works for community development. At one point in her life, her education reached a standstill because of financial hardship, but nothing could stop her. Later, due to her strong willingness to learn, in 2021, she was selected as a member of the Education and Protection participant of Plan International's project. From that day, she never looked back.

As the Global community marks International Day of the Girl Child on 11th October, Plan International Bangladesh is hosting a series of takeover events to promote abundant opportunities for girls' rights. Takeover is a part of the global Girls Takeover campaign, a signature activity of Plan International. The theme of this year's International Day of the Girl Child, declared by the United Nations, is "Girls' Vision for the Future" which seeks to empower girls, amplify their voices and support their agency to shape strategies and policies that ensure a better future for us all. Consequently, Plan International has adopted the thematic area- "Unite for Peace" for International Day of the Girl Child 2024.

This year, girls from different parts of Bangladesh are taking over the responsible positions of various Embassies, development organisations, corporate and business institutions, and various government offices for a day that will empower and motivate them to move forward. Plan International intends to provide a platform for girls and young women to take over leadership roles and challenge stereotypes around girls and leadership. It also wants to explore probabilities for boosting resourcing for girls and the concerns and issues that are broadly impacting their lives.

The GIRLS TAKEOVER campaign by Plan International is a powerful statement about girls' empowerment. When girls are given equal opportunities and chances in life, they can revolutionise their lives and communities.