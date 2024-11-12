An indomitable youth symbolically takes over ISCG Principal Coordinator’s Position for a day

Corporates

Press Release
12 November, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2024, 01:30 pm

Related News

An indomitable youth symbolically takes over ISCG Principal Coordinator’s Position for a day

Press Release
12 November, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2024, 01:30 pm
An indomitable youth symbolically takes over ISCG Principal Coordinator’s Position for a day

On Monday, youth Wahida symbolically carried out the roles and responsibilities of Mr David Bugden, The Inter-Sector Coordination Group (ISCG) 's Principal Coordinator for a day.

She is an active youth club member of her community's club. Through her club, she works for community development. At one point in her life, her education reached a standstill because of financial hardship, but nothing could stop her. Later, due to her strong willingness to learn, in 2021, she was selected as a member of the Education and Protection participant of Plan International's project. From that day, she never looked back.

As the Global community marks International Day of the Girl Child on 11th October, Plan International Bangladesh is hosting a series of takeover events to promote abundant opportunities for girls' rights. Takeover is a part of the global Girls Takeover campaign, a signature activity of Plan International. The theme of this year's International Day of the Girl Child, declared by the United Nations, is "Girls' Vision for the Future" which seeks to empower girls, amplify their voices and support their agency to shape strategies and policies that ensure a better future for us all. Consequently, Plan International has adopted the thematic area- "Unite for Peace" for International Day of the Girl Child 2024.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

This year, girls from different parts of Bangladesh are taking over the responsible positions of various Embassies, development organisations, corporate and business institutions, and various government offices for a day that will empower and motivate them to move forward. Plan International intends to provide a platform for girls and young women to take over leadership roles and challenge stereotypes around girls and leadership. It also wants to explore probabilities for boosting resourcing for girls and the concerns and issues that are broadly impacting their lives. 

The GIRLS TAKEOVER campaign by Plan International is a powerful statement about girls' empowerment. When girls are given equal opportunities and chances in life, they can revolutionise their lives and communities.

#PlanBangladesh / #tbs / #corporate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Vehicles stuck on road at Karwan Bazar in Dhaka. Photo: Zakir Hossain/TBS

Inside the interim govt’s plans to address Dhaka’s traffic woes

22h | Panorama
Illustration: Collecetd

Sleep tight: The best gadgets and tools for insomnia

1d | Brands
The primary colour palette of the interior is very minimal - with brown-beige marble flooring, while the accessories of the house have beige, off-white, cream tones with a touch of gold. Photos: City Syntax

Kakoli Manor: Where concrete blends with nature

22h | Habitat
Akij had one of the biggest stalls of the event, highlighting their diverse collection of e-scooters, e-bikes and three wheelers. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Bangladesh Electric Vehicle and Mobility Exhibition: A showcase of the future

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

ED to trace money smuggled from Bangladesh to India

ED to trace money smuggled from Bangladesh to India

10m | Videos
The newly elected US President Donald Trump has started working before assuming power

The newly elected US President Donald Trump has started working before assuming power

25m | Videos
SC upholds appointment of receivers for all Beximco Group companies except pharma

SC upholds appointment of receivers for all Beximco Group companies except pharma

55m | Videos
Sheikh Mujibur's photo should not have been removed from Banga Bhavan: Rizvi

Sheikh Mujibur's photo should not have been removed from Banga Bhavan: Rizvi

1h | Videos