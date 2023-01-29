Indo-Bangladesh Agri Mechanisation Summit held

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A three-day agricultural machinery summit titled Indo-Bangladesh Agri Mechanisation Summit (IBAM) was held on 27-29 January at International Convention City Bashundhara in Dhaka, reads a press release. 

METAL, the sole distributor of TAFE & EICHER Tractors in Bangladesh, exhibited several agri-mechanisation products in the pavilion at the summit under the auspices of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and its sister concern, the Tractor and Mechanization Association (TMA), India in collaboration with the FBCCI and the Indian High Commission, Dhaka.

METAL Managing Director Engineer Sadid Jamil,  ED & Head of Agri-Machinery Business  Lt Col Tarequl Alam Khan (Rtd), ED (Audit & Assurance) Mizanur Rahman and TAFE President Bharatendu Kapoor, Vice President R Sudarsan, AGM Sumedh Varun, Eicher Tractors DGM Partha Sarathi Banerjee along with other high officials from both India & Bangladesh of the respective organizations were present at the summit.

