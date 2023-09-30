Indian Union Minister of State Pratima Bhoumik pays homage to Bangabandhu at Tungipara

Indian Union Minister of State Pratima Bhoumik paid tributes to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at his mausoleum in Tungipara, Gopalganj in a programme arranged to mark the 77th birth anniversary of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Bhoumik laid wreaths at the mausoleum and signed a visitor book at the mausoleum complex, reads a press release.

Dr Shammi Ahmed, secretary of international affairs, Bangladesh Awami League; Tarique Afzal, senior member of international sub-committee, Bangladesh Awami League, Shahab Ahmed, organising secretary, Bangladesh Awami League, Barishal; and Khaled Masud Ahmed, formal official, International Red Cross, were present as special guests at the programme.