Indian Union Minister of State Pratima Bhoumik pays homage to Bangabandhu at Tungipara

30 September, 2023, 09:40 pm
30 September, 2023, 09:40 pm
Indian Union Minister of State Pratima Bhoumik paid tributes to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at his mausoleum in Tungipara, Gopalganj in a programme arranged to mark the 77th birth anniversary of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. 

Bhoumik laid wreaths at the mausoleum and signed a visitor book at the mausoleum complex, reads a press release. 

Dr Shammi Ahmed, secretary of international affairs, Bangladesh Awami League; Tarique Afzal, senior member of international sub-committee, Bangladesh Awami League, Shahab Ahmed, organising secretary, Bangladesh Awami League, Barishal; and Khaled Masud Ahmed, formal official, International Red Cross, were present as special guests at the programme.

