Indian High Commission gifts DRU sanitary equipments

The Indian High Commission has gifted automatic hand sanitisation dispensers and face masks to Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU).

It was given for the use of DRU members on Monday (7 February).

DRU President Nazrul Islam Mithu and General Secretary Nurul Islam Hasib received the gifts on behalf of the organisation from Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami, reads a press release.

The Indian envoy gifted the sanitary instruments to prevent the spread of Covid-19 among the organisation's members.

The president of DRU invited the envoy to join the "Meet the Reporters" session.