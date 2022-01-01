India-Bangladesh Chamber holds AGM

The 14th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IBCCI) was held on 30 December 2021 at the IBCCI office at Mohakhali, Dhaka.

IBCCI newly elected President Abdul Matlub Ahmad virtually presided over the meeting, which was coordinated by Vice President M Shoeb Chowdhury, read a press release.

IBCCI Election Commission Chairman Md Shamsul Alam introduced newly formed executive members for the term 2021-2023.

Former president and director Mohammad Ali, directors Madhu P Singh, Venugopal Numbikkeril Chellappan Pillai, Honorary Secretary General Dr Prakash Chand Saboo, Honorary Joint Secretary General Md Abdul Wahed along with other directors and members attended the AGM.

