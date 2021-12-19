India-Bangladesh Chamber elects new board for 2021-2023 term

India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IBCCI) has elected a 24-member Board of Directors for the 2021–2023 terms, with Abdul Matlub Ahmad, Chairman of Nitol Motors Ltd, as its president.

Chief Executive Officer of HSTC Limited and Honorary Consul of the Republic of Malta, M Shoeb Chowdhury and Managing Director of Indofil Bangladesh Industries Private Ltd, Abhisek Das have been elected as vice-presidents, said a press release.

The election process was completed on 19 December.

Dr Prakash Chand Saboo, country head of State Bank of India, Md Abdul Wahed, managing director of Quality Enterprise, Dewan Sultan Ahmed, chairman and managing director of Bangladesh System Technology Ltd, were elected as honorary secretary general, honorary joint secretary general and honorary treasurer respectively.

Other members of the newly elected board of Directors are - Mohammad Ali of Fatullah Steel Re-Rolling Mills, Venugopal Numbikkeril Chellappan Pillai of CEAT AKKHAN Ltd, Md Bazlur Rahman of BR Spinning Mills Ltd, Farkhunda Jabeen Khan of MAKS Attire, Ashish Goupal of Marico Bangladesh Ltd, Madhu P Singh of Tata Motors Ltd, Motiar Rahman of M/S Sharothi Enterprise, Liakat Ali Bhuiyan of Brick Works Development Ltd, Ritesh Doshi of Asian Paints Ltd, Md Moshiur Rahman of Rahman Shipping Lines, Robin Kumar Das of Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, Srikanth Iyer of The Himalaya Drug Company Limited, Md Julfikar Sheikh of Ion Exchange Environment Management (BD) Ltd, Nagendra Dwivedi of HMCL Niloy Bangladesh Limited, Maulana Eyaqub Sharafati of Air Touch Limited, Ajit Kumar of Agion Laboratories Pvt Ltd, Sanjay Basu of SUN Pharmaceuticals (Bangladesh) Ltd, SK Mahfuz Hamid of Gulf Orient Seaways.

The election was conducted by the IBCCI Election Board, comprising of Md Shamsul Alam as its chairman, Bijoy Kumar Kejriwal and Md Kohinoor Islam as members.