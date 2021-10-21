Index Agro approves audited financial statements

The Board of Directors of Index Agro Industries Limited have approved audited financial statements of the company for the year ended 30 June, 2021.

The approval came in company's annual general meeting on 7 October, said a press release.

The board recommended a cash dividend of 25% for general public shareholders (Post IPO Shares) other than sponsors, directors, and pre-IPO shareholders for the year ended 30 June, 2021.