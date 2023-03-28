Independence Book Fair 2023 begins at Daffodil University

Marking Independence and National Day, a three-day long 'Independence Book Fair 2023' was inaugurated on Tuesday at Daffodil International University, Birulia in the capital.

Daffodil International University Library and Daffodil International University Press jointly organised the fair, reads a press release.

Professor Dr M Lutfar Rahman, vice-chancellor of Daffodil International University inaugurated the fair as the chief guest while Professor AMM Hamidur Rahman, dean of the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences was present as the special guest on the occasion.

Dr Md Milan Khan, librarian and Nesar Uddin Ayub, director, Bangladesh Book Publishers and Sellers Association and owner of Matrivhasha Prokash spoke at the programme.

The Book fair will run from 9am to 4pm daily on 28-30 March at the ground floor of Academic Building of Daffodil International University. The fair will be open to all readers, publishers and well-wishers.

While opening the fair, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr M Lutfar Rahman said a nation can progress only if its language and culture improve.

"Our cultural activists have contributed in every movements of the nation we have faced. All poets, writers, writers, culture lovers have contributed to our movement-struggle and our achievements," he added.