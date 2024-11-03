Incredible offers in Dubai this winter with my Emirates pass

Today, Emirates announced the return of its famous My Emirates Pass, which allows passengers to enjoy exclusive offers at hundreds of locations in Dubai and the UAE.

My Emirates Pass lets customers use their boarding pass to enjoy incredible discounts at restaurants, family days out, spa treatments, luxury shopping outlets, private pools, and much more.

Emirates customers flying to or through Dubai can show their boarding pass and a valid form of identification to unlock incredible offers to some of the world's most iconic attractions, including At the Top Burj Khalifa, IMG Worlds of Adventure and Aqua Venture Waterpark.

In addition to over 600 exclusive offers and discounts for retail, leisure, dining, renowned attractions, and luxury spas, passengers this year will also receive complimentary access to the Vision Pavilion and Expo Museum at Expo City for the season.

Emirates customers can use their boarding passes to enjoy exclusive offers at restaurants, spas, pools, family attractions, and more during the 30th Dubai Shopping Festival, held from 6 December 2024 to 12 January 2025 across the city. This month-long event will offer a packed full of unmissable retail offers.

Dubai offers a host of iconic experiences and attractions for every traveller. Customers can book their holiday to Dubai through Emirates Holidays. All Emirates Holidays include flexible booking options. Emirates Holidays' dedicated 24/7 Holiday Service team to support holidaymakers for every moment that they're away.

While in Dubai, members of the loyalty program Emirates Skywards can earn Miles(points) with the airline's partners across the city, such as Dubai Mall, Arabian Adventures, Emirates Holidays, and more.

Emirates offers flights to more than 140 destinations worldwide and currently operates 21 flights per week from Dhaka to Dubai.