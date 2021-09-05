Increase payable amount for SCOPUS indexed journals: Speakers

Speakers said that due to the Bangladesh Bank's decision a lot of researchers cannot pay more than $300 to publish articles in SCOPUS indexed journals.

They argued that Bangladesh bank should scrap this rule so that academicians can send adequate amounts for the journal which must not be predatory.

Speakers made the demand at a webinar styled "International Symposium on Research Methodology and Econometrics" today.

The entrepreneurial economists' club -- Dhaka School of Economics (DScE) organised the webinar virtually.

Speakers said that research methodology is the basis for doing research work while econometrics helps to do accurate resultant factors. Though econometrics is probably the most difficult subject, for the decision making process it needs to be used starting from the business to the administration as stated by the speakers.

Speakers suggested for old technique of recruiting BCS examinees and inclusion of more English medium students for which its modus operandi should be changed and exam system including traditional question pattern may be followed like other neighboring countries as suggested by most of the speaker for which PSC should do research and development regarding their current recruiting strategies.

The programmed was chaired by Professor Dr Muhammad Mahboob Ali, coordinator at Entrepreneurship Programme.

Basics of Research Methods was covered by Prof Dr Kripa Shanker Gupta, India; Use of Data Science for econometric modeling and quantitative analysis for research by Dr Anusree Paul, India; Qualitative analysis and focus group discussion, KII, General Interview, Observation by Professor Dr Abdullah Abu Sayed Khan, Bangladesh; Parametric test and non-parametric test by Dr Mani Tyagi; Research and forecasting for Entrepreneurs by Dr Hamid H Kazeroony, USA; how to publish an article in an International Journal, Prof Dr Anisul M Islam, USA and wrap up of the Symposium, Sara Tasneem, DScE, Bangladesh.

In the programme as a session chair Professor Dr Muhammad Mahboob Ali argued that statical data analysis must be done ethically so that development progress by the present Government can be understood.

Prof Dr Anisul M Islam, put emphasise on publication researchers, academicans should choose good quality journals which must be indxed in well though provoking journals.

Professor Dr Candido M Perez from the Philippines and Professor Dr JOSE GUADALUPE VARGAS HERNANDEZ of Mexico also discussed in the programme.