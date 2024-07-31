Increase internet speed, facilitate business and life: CAB Chattogram

After 10 consecutive days of internet connection being completely shut down in the aftermath of anti-discrimination student movement, all kinds of online activities are being hampered even though internet has been restored at a slow speed. Due to which the customers have to suffer extreme hardship in paying the bills of emergency services like electricity, gas and water.

In digital Bangladesh, where all human activities depend on the internet, slowing down the internet connection means undermining the basic rights of the common people of the country.

This instance is consistent with the inhumane and undemocratic treatment of ordinary students and youth by law enforcement agencies. Therefore, after shutting down and slowing down the internet for a long time, the organisation demanded stopping the serious violation of the fundamental rights of the people and immediately without any excuses or time-wasting, the normal speed of the uninterrupted internet should be started and the normal communication, business and daily activities of the country's people should be activated.

Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) is the national representative organisation of consumers. The leaders made the above demands in a statement demanding to stop public suffering due to prolonged internet shutdown and slow internet.

A statement sent to the media on 31 July was signed by CAB Central Committee Vice President SM Najer Hossain, CAB Chittagong Divisional General Secretary Kazi Iqbal Bahar Chhaberi, CAB Metropolitan President Jasmine Sultana Paru, General Secretary Ajay Mitra Shanku, CAB Chittagong South District President Alhaj Abdul Mannan. , Cab Youth Group Chittagong Divisional President Chowdhury KNM Riad, Cab Youth Group Chittagong Metropolitan President Abu Hanif Noman and others.