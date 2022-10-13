Incidin Bangladesh advocates child rights with cultural, sport event

On the occasion of World Children's Day and Child Rights Week 2022, Incidin Bangladesh organised a weeklong cultural and sports programme with the participation of vulnerable and oppressed street children.

The event concluded Thursday with a discussion meeting and prize giving on the Dholpur office premise of Incidin in the capital.

Incidin Bangladesh, a rights-based organisation, arranged the event to promote child rights, read a press release.

About 40 street children, who are victims of abuse and exploitation or are at risk, participated in the programme. The event included singing, drawing, recitation, Ludo, and Carom competitions, among others.



Lutfun Nesa, headmistress of Brahmanchiron Primary School, was present as the chief guest of the event and gave out prizes to the winners.

Israt Jahan Bristi, headmistress of KAH Ideal School; Rokon Uddin Helal, a social worker; Mohammad Mushfiqur Rahman, advocacy focal person; Mahboob Mirza, project coordinator; Laila Kamal, centre-in-charge; Nurjahan Akter, case manager and counsellor of Incidin Bangladesh, among others, were present at the event.