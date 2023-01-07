Incepta wins President's Industrial Development Award

Corporates

Press Release
07 January, 2023, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2023, 03:47 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Incepta Pharmaceuticals Limited has achieved the first prize in large industrial sector category for its outstanding contribution to the national economy at the President's Industrial Development Award 2020.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun handed over the award and certificate to Incepta Pharmaceuticals Chairman and Managing Director Abdul Muktadir at a programme arranged by the Ministry of Industries in Dhaka on Thursday, said a press release.

State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumder, Industries Secretary Zakia Sultana, and Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry President Md Jashim Uddin were present at the award-giving ceremony.

After receiving the prize, Abdul Muktadir said, "This appreciation from the president will encourage us to go forward. All of our staff worked hard to get this prize."

"Incepta is producing high-quality lifesaving drugs at low cost. Currently, we are exporting our products to 71 countries.

"We will expand our capacity and export products to more countries," he added.

