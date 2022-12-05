Incepta Pharmaceuticals hosts Town Hall Meeting with renowned cardiologists
Incepta Pharmaceuticals hosted Town Hall Meeting styled "Cardiovascular Care in Bangladesh: Current Status, Future Direction, Global Perspective" with the participation of the country's renowned cardiologists.
National Heart Foundation founder and national professor Dr Abdul Malik presided over the meeting held at Sonargaon Hotel on Sunday, reads a press release.
Dr Jagat Narula from the World Heart Foundation was present at the meeting as the special guest.