Incepta Pharmaceuticals hosts Town Hall Meeting with renowned cardiologists

Corporates

TBS Report
05 December, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2022, 07:42 pm

Related News

Incepta Pharmaceuticals hosts Town Hall Meeting with renowned cardiologists

TBS Report
05 December, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2022, 07:42 pm
Incepta Pharmaceuticals hosts Town Hall Meeting with renowned cardiologists

Incepta Pharmaceuticals hosted Town Hall Meeting styled "Cardiovascular Care in Bangladesh: Current Status, Future Direction, Global Perspective" with the participation of the country's renowned cardiologists.

National Heart Foundation founder and national professor Dr Abdul Malik presided over the meeting held at Sonargaon Hotel on Sunday, reads a press release.

Dr Jagat Narula from the World Heart Foundation was present at the meeting as the special guest.

Incepta pharmaceuticals

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nafia Haque. Sketch: TBS

The enduring legacy of Lolita: How the entertainment industry objectifies women

9h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

Terrarium Dhaka: Capturing the marvelous ways of nature

11h | Brands
Sketch: TBS

Crypto's well-worn path to crisis

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

WFP mVAM survey: 'The purpose is to know about the situation, not predict the future'

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil to face South Korea in knockout match

FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil to face South Korea in knockout match

43m | Videos
Shah Rukh Khan tells the story of Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan tells the story of Dunki

2h | Videos
Crisis looming over import worth $2.5B in Ramadan?

Crisis looming over import worth $2.5B in Ramadan?

3h | Videos
Tesla supplying semi truck 5 years after launch

Tesla supplying semi truck 5 years after launch

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

3
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

4
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

5
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence