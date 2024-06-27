Incepta Pharmaceutical, Channel i jointly hold 'World Vitiligo Day'

Incepta Pharmaceutical Ltd. and Channel i jointly organized 'World Vitiligo Day' 2024.

The event, celebrated under the slogan 'United by the Skin,' included a round table meeting on 'vitiligo and its common superstitions and remedies' at Channel i Auditorium on June 26, 2024.

Renowned dermatologists from across the country participated in the event. Notable attendees included the head of the Department of Skin and Sexual Disorders at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Professor Dr. Rashed Mohammad Khan; the former head of the Department of Skin and Venereal Diseases at Shaheed Mansoor Ali Medical College, Professor Major (Retired) Dr. Mohammad Shahidullah; Assistant Professor of Dermatology and Sexuality at Enam Medical College, Dr. Fatima Tuz Zohra; Associate Professor of Dermatology and Sexuality at Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital, Dr. Mohammad Akram Hossain; and Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Pasha, DGM (Marketing) of Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd. The program was conducted by Dr. Ziaul Karim.

Speakers at the event emphasized that vitiligo is not infectious. They highlighted the importance of proper treatment and awareness in curing the disease, noting that early diagnosis is key to successful treatment. The dermatologists applauded Incepta Pharmaceutical, one of the country's leading drug manufacturers, for introducing Vitigo, the latest treatment for leprosy approved by the US FDA, to the Bangladeshi market.

World Vitiligo Day 2024 began with a rally and balloon release at the corporate office of Incepta Pharmaceuticals in the morning.