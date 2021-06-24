Incepta launches Lumera makeup remover and Viva refreshing wipes

TBS Report
24 June, 2021, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2021, 08:09 pm

The wet wipes are suitable for all types of skin and contain no alcohol, paraben and silicone

Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

Incepta Hygiene and Hospicare Ltd. has launched Lumera makeup remover and Viva refreshing wipes in the local market.

Lumera is highly effective for lifting heavy, medium and light makeup; Viva refreshing wipes is very effective in keeping  yourself fresh and vibrant after outdoor activities, exercising, or while traveling, said a press release. 

Incepta is the only company producing such kind of wet wipes in Bangladesh, the press release added. 

The wet wipes are suitable for all types of skin and contain no alcohol, paraben and silicone which are harmful to the skin.

 

