INCEPTA chairman and managing director becomes one of the highest taxpayer in Dhaka City Corporation

INCEPTA Pharmaceuticals Chairman and Managing Director Abdul Muktadir has been honored as one of the highest taxpayer in Dhaka City corporation, 2021-22 tax year and got the National Tax Card.

He was honoured with these appreciations on Wednesday (28 December) in National Tax Card and honour giving ceremony at Officer's Club of the capital, organized by National Board of Revenue (NBR). Finance Minister AHM Mostafa Kamal was present in the occasion as chief guest.

Secretary of Finance Ministry Fatima Yasmin attended the ceremony as special guest. Abu Hena Rahmatul Munim, Senior Secretary of Internal Resource Department and NBR Chairman presided over the programme.