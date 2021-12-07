Inauguration of smart portable toilets at Raowa Club Moar, Mohakhali

A Modern portable public Toilet has been installed at Rawoa Club Moar near Zebra Crossing under the Mohakhali flyover to provide hygienic and clean modern toilet facilities to pedestrians, women, children, and people who are physically challenged. Hon'ble Councilor Abdullah Al Manzoor of Ward No. 25 of Dhaka North City Corporation inaugurated the public toilet on 5 December 2021, states a press release.

The toilet is installed by a joint venture between Bhumijo and Dhaka North City Corporation, funded by Unilever and Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and technically supported by Bhumijo. Tanzeen Ferdous, Marketing Director of Unilever, Farhana Rashid, Founder and CEO of Bhumijo, and Masudul Islam, Co-Founder, and COO of Bhumijo were also present at the event.

The portable toilets at Raowa Club Moar

The main objective of this project is to provide clean and smart toilet facilities for pedestrians especially women and children. Well designed and managed facility by Bhumijo will improve the environment and reduce health risks.

With the funding from Unilever and the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, Bhumijo has built the facility. The male section of the Toilet has two washbasins, two toilet chambers, a Commode, and a urinal. There is also one toilet chamber and one washbasin for females, children, and people with disabilities. Diaper change facility is also included here.

A smart automatic entry system has been installed. The toilet can be used with Bhumijo smart card. Customers can avail the card from the toilet attendant to use it. The user fee is five taka per use and it's free for children under 10. The facility will be open each day from Saturday to Friday. The operation time of the facility is from 6.00 am to 10.00 pm. Currently, Bhumijo is operating 23 facilities and serving 4500 people every day.

Photo: Courtesy

Hon'ble Councilor Abdullah Al Manzoor said, 'This is a wonderful initiative. This will ease the life of the pedestrian and will also improve the environment of Dhaka. This model can be replicated at different other public places.'

Farhana Rashid, founder, and CEO, Bhumijo said, 'we are working to solve public toilet crisis, especially for women. With the support from others, this initiative can be scaled up at different places,'

Tanzeen Ferdous, Marketing director Unilever and Independent director of Bhumijo said, 'This toilet is another example of a sustainable business model to serve the sanitation needs of the millions of city dwellers. We hope we get more investment in such business models from all stakeholders.'